Two policemen on patrol murdered in Haryana

Two policemen on night patrolling in Sonipat’s Baroda police station area were stabbed to death in the early hours of Tuesday. Eight teams have been constituted to investigate the case.
Constable Ravinder and SPO Kaptan were posted at Butana police post. Passers-by spotted the bodies in a pool of blood around 5 a.m. and informed the police. The two were found murdered around 500 metres from the post. While one of the bodies was lying on the road, the other was found in the bushes at some distance.
Director General of Police, Haryana, Manoj Yadava and Additional Director General of Police, Rohtak Range, Sandeep Khirwar visited the crime scene. Mr. Yadava said the incident took place between midnight and 2.30 a.m. He said there were signs of scuffle as well. The DGP said that eight teams were constituted to investigate the case and expressed the hope that the culprits would be arrested soon.
Mr. Khirwar said the police’s priority was to bring the culprits to book and ensure justice for the deceased.
Multiple stab wounds
Sonipat Superintendent of Police Jashandeep Singh said that autopsy reports revealed multiple stab wounds. He said the police had got certain clues and were working on them. Mr. Singh confirmed that the two were not carrying weapons during patrolling duty.
Haryana Rajya Sabha MP Deepender Singh Hooda, in a tweet, demanded that the deceased be granted the status of martyrs. Mr. Hooda said the National Crime Records Bureau figures for the past two years suggested that there was “jungle raj” in Haryana.
