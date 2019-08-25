Two policemen injured in clash with cattle smugglers

Six persons, including two policemen, were injured in a gunfight between a gang of cattle smugglers-cum-illegal slaughterers and a police team, said a police officer on Saturday.

The shoot-out took place when a police team, on a tip-off, raided a secluded mango orchard near Kalyanman Chowki under Beniyaganj Kotwali police station area on Friday, said Assistant Superintendent of Police Gyananjay Singh.

As the police team challenged the people engaged in slaughtering there, they opened fire, forcing the police to retaliate, the ASP said. Two alleged cattle smugglers, Mujib and Habib, were injured, while a constable, Satyaprakash, too suffered a gunshot injury, said the ASP.

The police also arrested a third gang member, Wali Mohammad, and seized over 15 quintal beef, besides some implements, he added. Three others managed to escape and later went into hiding in the jungles of Hathauda under Kachauna police station. The police team, which reached there, and in another gunfight a second constable Omkar Yadav and two smugglers were injured, the ASP said.