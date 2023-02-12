ADVERTISEMENT

Two police personnel killed in gunfight with unidentified persons in Jharkhand

February 12, 2023 01:13 pm | Updated 01:13 pm IST - Deoghar (Jharkhand)

The incident took place in Deoghar town when unidentified persons attacked the house of a local fish trader, who had sought security from the administration after another attack on him a few days back

PTI

Image for representation purpose only. | Photo Credit: Reuters

Two police personnel were killed in a gunfight with unidentified persons in Jharkhand’s Deoghar district, police said on February 12.

The incident took place around 12.30 a.m. on Shyamganj Road in Deoghar town, around 250 km from Ranchi, when unidentified persons attacked the house of a local fish trader, who had sought security from the administration after another attack on him a few days back, Superintendent of Police Subhash Chandra Jat said.

The deceased police personnel, identified as constables Ravi Kumar Mishra and Santosh Yadav, both residents of Sahibganj district, were deployed for the security of the trader.

The unidentified persons opened fire on the police personnel and they retaliated but were killed, while three others present in the fish trader’s house were injured in the incident, he said, adding their condition is stated to be stable.

Sign up for newsletters, unlock features and do more on The Hindu
LOG IN
Support our reporting.
SUBSCRIBE NOW

Three people have been detained in connection with the incident and further investigation is underway, he added.

ADVERTISEMENT

Related Topics

Jharkhand

This is a Premium article available exclusively to our subscribers. To read 250+ such premium articles every month
unlock them all
SUBSCRIBE NOW
If you're already a subscriber
You have exhausted your free article limit.
Please support quality journalism.
SUBSCRIBE NOW
or read this article by Downloading The Hindu News app
If you're already a subscriber
You have exhausted your free article limit.
Please support quality journalism.
SUBSCRIBE NOW
or read this article by Downloading The Hindu News app
If you're already a subscriber
The Hindu operates by its editorial values to provide you quality journalism.
Support our reporting.
SUBSCRIBE NOW
This is your last free article.
to read unlimited content from The Hindu
SUBSCRIBE NOW
Get The Hindu News App on
Get The Hindu News App on

ADVERTISEMENT

To enjoy additional benefits

Make most of your subscription

Crossword+

CONNECT WITH US