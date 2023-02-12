Two police personnel killed in gunfight with unidentified persons in Jharkhand

February 12, 2023 01:13 pm | Updated 01:13 pm IST - Deoghar (Jharkhand)

Two police personnel were killed in a gunfight with unidentified persons in Jharkhand’s Deoghar district, police said on February 12.

The incident took place around 12.30 a.m. on Shyamganj Road in Deoghar town, around 250 km from Ranchi, when unidentified persons attacked the house of a local fish trader, who had sought security from the administration after another attack on him a few days back, Superintendent of Police Subhash Chandra Jat said.

The deceased police personnel, identified as constables Ravi Kumar Mishra and Santosh Yadav, both residents of Sahibganj district, were deployed for the security of the trader.

The unidentified persons opened fire on the police personnel and they retaliated but were killed, while three others present in the fish trader’s house were injured in the incident, he said, adding their condition is stated to be stable.

Three people have been detained in connection with the incident and further investigation is underway, he added.