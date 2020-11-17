Two-phase Bodoland council polls declared

Elections were scheduled on April 4 but had to deferred due to the pandemic

Assam’s State Election Commission on Tuesday scheduled the Bodoland Territorial Council (BTC) polls in two phases on December 7 and 10.

The first phase of the elections will cover Udalguri and Baksa districts while the second phase will cover Baksa and Chirang districts, State Election Commissioner Alok Kumar said.

The results will be declared after counting of votes from 8 a.m. on December 12 ends, he said.

The elections to the 40-seat BTC, earlier scheduled on April 4, were deferred due to the pandemic. Governor’s rule was imposed after the five-year term of the council headed by Bodoland People’s Front (BPF) ended on April 27.

The BPF, which lorded over the BTC since its formation in February 2003 until its dissolution, is a constituent of the Bharatiya Janata Party-led coalition that rules Assam. But the two parties have been drifting apart with the BJP keen on taking control of the council.