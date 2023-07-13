Two persons killed in tiger attack in Maharashtra’s Chandrapur

July 13, 2023 12:59 pm | Updated 12:59 pm IST - Chandrapur

Two persons have been killed in tiger attack in Maharashtra's Chandrapur district in the last two days, a forest official said on Thursday, July 13.

With this, 12 people have died in incidents of tiger attack in the district so far this year.

The Tadoba Andhari National Park, a tiger reserve, is located in Chandrapur district.

On Wednesday, July 12, a 47-year-old woman was mauled to death near Akapur village in Nagbhid tehsil of Brahmapuri forest division when she went to her farm for work, the official said.

A tiger pounced on the woman, identified as Devta Jiwan Chanfane, and killed her on the spot, he said.

When she did not return home, her family members and other villagers launched a search and found the body on Wednesday, July 12, night, he said.

After being alerted, forest officials reached the spot. The body was sent to a hospital for postmortem.

On Tuesday, July 11, evening, farmer Ishwar Govindrao Kumbhare (40) was killed in a tiger attack at Savargaon in Nagbhid tehsil when he and his wife went to a farm for work, the official said.

After catching hold of the farmer, the tiger dragged him for about one kilometre, he said.

On receiving information, Range Forest Officer Mr. Vishal Salkar and other officials reached the spot and searched for the victim.

The body was later found and sent to a hospital in Chimur for postmortem, the official said.

The forest department gave an immediate compensation of ₹25,000 each to the families of both the deceased, the official said.

