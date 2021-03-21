Two PDP leaders resign from party

Mr. Alam, a former trade union leader who joined PDP after retiring from government service, said he has resigned from the party as it “lacked any vision”.

Two PDP leaders including Khursheed Alam, who was named in the party’s political affairs committee last week, resigned from the party on Sunday.

Asked about his future course of action, he said he will make an announcement about it in due course.

Mr. Alam, who rose through the ranks in the Consumer Affairs Department, was a surprise induction in the PDP as it tried to strengthen its base in Srinagar City.

Another PDP leader Yasir Reshi, who had rebelled against party president Mehbooba Mufti two years ago, said he has also sent his resignation formally.

Mr. Reshi, who hails from Bandipora district in north Kashmir, said he will consult his workers and well-wishers before deciding his future course.