Two Pakistani LeT militants killed in Srinagar encounter, says IGP Vijay Kumar

April 10, 2022 15:09 IST

The duo was hiding in a house in the congested locality, which is closer to the tourist hub of Dal Gate.

Two Pakistani Lashkar-e-Taiba (LeT) militants, behind the recent attack on CRPF personnel, were killed and three security personnel were injured during an anti-militancy operation in busy and congested locality of Bishamber Nagar in Srinagar on Sunday.

“Two Pakistani terrorists, who were involved in recent terror attack on CRPF personnel, were neutralised in the Srinagar encounter. Arms and ammunition, other incriminating materials were also recovered,” Inspector General of Police Vijay Kumar said.

One CRPF jawan was killed and another was injured on April 4, 2022 in Maisuma in Srinagar in a hit and run attack.

“Today’s encounter in Srinagar is one of the best examples of how an investigation of terror-crime, in which we lost one CRPF personnel, led to anti-terror encounter. A big success to Srinagar police,” IGP Kumar said.

“The police, acting on a lead, sealed the suspected house early this morning. The hiding terrorists lobbed a grenade and opened fire at the forces, in which two policemen and a CRPF personnel sustained injuries,” IGP Kumar said.

He said the slain militants were identified as Adil Bhai and Mubashir Bhai. “They were involved in a series of attacks,” the IGP said.

Meanwhile, the police said they will take legal action against the house owner where these two militants were hiding. “The property will be seized for sheltering the militants,” IGP Kumar said.