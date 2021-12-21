Two Omicron cases detected in Odisha for first time

The State Government carries out contact tracing of 21 people who were suspected to have come in contact with the infected.

Two foreign returnees were found to have been infected with the Omicron variant following genomic sequencing of their samples, becoming the first cases reported in Odisha.

Director of Institute of Life Sciences (ILS), Bhubaneswar, Ajay Parida on December 21 confirmed the detection. The ILS is the nodal agency for carrying out genome sequencing of samples received from Odisha, Chhattisgarh and Bihar.

One person returned from Nigeria and the other from Qatar. They are from Jagatsinghpur and Khordha districts and their condition is stated to be stable.

“Since November 21, we are keeping under surveillance people returning from foreign countries irrespective of ‘at risk’ or other countries. More than 8,800 international passengers have entered Odisha. The number of passengers from ‘at risk’ countries is around 1,600,” said Niranjan Mishra, Director of Public Health, Odisha.

Dr. Mishra said, “of total the 8,800 infected passengers, only 12, who had undergone RT-PCR tests, have tested positive. These samples were sent for genome sequencing. We have been informed that only two of them tested positive for Omicron.”

“The administration is carrying out contact tracing of 21 persons who are believed to have come in contact with the two Omicron-infected patients. If we get any leads about more people coming in contact with the two persons, the contact tracing exercises would be expanded,” he said.

“Since symptoms are extremely mild with slight coughing, there is no need to panic. They have been isolated since their arrival. Due diligence has been taken to track all people who have come in contact with the two patients. We will do genome sequencing of all people found positive after RT-PCR tests,” Dr. Mishra said.

“The test positivity, total case detection, total active cases and hospitalised cases in Odisha are under control. People, even if they are fully vaccinated, need to take precautionary steps such as masking, hand washing and maintaining physical distance,” he said.

Meanwhile, a high-level meeting has been convened to chart out the next course of action in the wake of the detection of the two Omicron cases. Neighbouring States Andhra Pradesh and West Bengal have already reported Omicron cases.