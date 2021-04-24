Two of the three abducted ONGC employees rescued

GUWAHATI

An Army and Assam Rifles team traced the duo in Nagaland’s Mon district.

A team of Army and Assam Rifles on the night of April 23 rescued two of the three employees of Oil and Natural Gas Corporation (ONGC) Limited who were abducted by extremists from an oil rig in eastern Assam’s Lakwa.

Junior technician Mohini Mohan Gogoi and junior engineering assistant Alakesh Saikia were rescued from an area in Nagaland’s Mon district, close to the Myanmar border.

“Operations for locating the third abductee are on,” Shillong-based Defence spokesperson, Wing Commander Ratnakar Singh said on April 24.

Five armed members of the outlawed United Liberation Front of Asom-Independent had abducted the rescued duo along with junior technician Ritul Saikia on April 21.

An ONGC ambulance, in which the trio was abducted, was found abandoned on the Assam-Nagaland border, indicating they were being taken to the outfit’s hideout in Myanmar across Nagaland.

Officials said an AK-47 assault rifle was also recovered at the spot from where the abductors apparently fled.