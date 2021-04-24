Other States

Two of the three abducted ONGC employees rescued

A team of Army and Assam Rifles on the night of April 23 rescued two of the three employees of Oil and Natural Gas Corporation (ONGC) Limited who were abducted by extremists from an oil rig in eastern Assam’s Lakwa.

Junior technician Mohini Mohan Gogoi and junior engineering assistant Alakesh Saikia were rescued from an area in Nagaland’s Mon district, close to the Myanmar border.

“Operations for locating the third abductee are on,” Shillong-based Defence spokesperson, Wing Commander Ratnakar Singh said on April 24.

Five armed members of the outlawed United Liberation Front of Asom-Independent had abducted the rescued duo along with junior technician Ritul Saikia on April 21.

An ONGC ambulance, in which the trio was abducted, was found abandoned on the Assam-Nagaland border, indicating they were being taken to the outfit’s hideout in Myanmar across Nagaland.

Officials said an AK-47 assault rifle was also recovered at the spot from where the abductors apparently fled.

Comments
Related Articles
  1. Comments will be moderated by The Hindu editorial team.
  2. Comments that are abusive, personal, incendiary or irrelevant cannot be published.
  3. Please write complete sentences. Do not type comments in all capital letters, or in all lower case letters, or using abbreviated text. (example: u cannot substitute for you, d is not 'the', n is not 'and').
  4. We may remove hyperlinks within comments.
  5. Please use a genuine email ID and provide your name, to avoid rejection.

Printable version | Apr 24, 2021 9:53:16 AM | https://www.thehindu.com/news/national/other-states/two-of-the-three-abducted-ongc-employees-rescued/article34398697.ece

© THG PUBLISHING PVT LTD.

Next Story
TRENDING TODAY