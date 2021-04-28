Other StatesNagpur 28 April 2021 12:04 IST
Two naxals killed in encounter with police in Gadchiroli
The exchange of fire took place when C-60 commandos of the Gadchiroli Police were conducting an anti-Naxal operation in the Jambia gatta forest
At least two Naxals were killed on Wednesday in an encounter with the police in a forest in Gadchiroli district of Maharashtra, a senior official said.
The exchange of fire took place when C-60 commandos of the Gadchiroli Police were conducting an anti-Naxal operation in the Jambia gatta forest around 6.30 am, he said.
"Two ulltras have been killed and a search operation is underway in the forest area," the official added.
