Two Naxals killed in encounter with police in Chhattisgarh’s Sukma

May 08, 2023 09:33 am | Updated 09:33 am IST - Sukma

The Naxals, Erra and Bhime were carrying rewards of ₹8 lakh and ₹3 lakh respectively on their heads,

PTI

Security personnel patrolling in Sukma area, in Chhattisgarh. File photo | Photo Credit: SUSHIL KUMAR VERMA

Two Naxals, including a woman, were killed in an encounter with police in Chhattisgarh's Sukma district on Monday morning, May 8, 2023, an official said.

A cache of explosives and an automatic weapon were recovered from the encounter site, he said.

Also read: Biggest attack by Maoists in Chhattisgarh in two years

The gunfight took place in a forest near Danteshpuram village under Bheji police station limits when a team of District Reserve Guard (DRG) was out on an anti-Naxal operation, Sukma Superintendent of Police Sunil Sharma told PTI.

The Naxals opened fire on the DRG's patrolling team following which the gun-battle broke out, he said.

After guns fell silent, bodies of two Naxalis were recovered from the spot, the official said.

They were identified as Madkam Erra, who was active as commander of Golapalli Local Organisation Squad (LOS), and Madkam Bhime, deputy commander of the same squad, he said.

Erra and Bhime were carrying rewards of ₹8 lakh and ₹3 lakh respectively on their heads, the official said.

Search operation was underway in nearby areas, he added.

