Other States

Two naxals killed in encounter with police in Chhattisgarh

One of the killed men was carrying a reward on his head.

Two Naxals, one of them carrying a reward on his head, were on May 23 killed in an encounter with security forces in Chhattisgarh’s Sukma district, police said.

A gun battle broke out at around 12.30 p.m. in the forest of Mankapal village under Gadiras police station area when a team of District Reserve Guard (DRG) was out on a counter-insurgency operation, Inspector General of Police (Bastar range) Sundarraj P. told PTI.

The operation was launched based on a specific tip about the presence of ultras, he said. After a brief exchange of fire, the ultras fled into the dense forest, he added.

During the search, police recovered bodies of two male ultras — Gundadhur, an LGS (local guerrilla squad) commander of Malangir area committee of Maoists, and Aaytu, security guard of a senior cadre Vinod (a divisional committee member) — the IG said.

Gundadhur was carrying a reward of ₹5 lakh on his head, he said.

The IG said that further details were awaited.

A letter from the Editor

Dear reader,

We have been keeping you up-to-date with information on the developments in India and the world that have a bearing on our health and wellbeing, our lives and livelihoods, during these difficult times. To enable wide dissemination of news that is in public interest, we have increased the number of articles that can be read free, and extended free trial periods. However, we have a request for those who can afford to subscribe: please do. As we fight disinformation and misinformation, and keep apace with the happenings, we need to commit greater resources to news gathering operations. We promise to deliver quality journalism that stays away from vested interest and political propaganda.

Support Quality Journalism
Comments
Related Articles
Recommended for you
  1. Comments will be moderated by The Hindu editorial team.
  2. Comments that are abusive, personal, incendiary or irrelevant cannot be published.
  3. Please write complete sentences. Do not type comments in all capital letters, or in all lower case letters, or using abbreviated text. (example: u cannot substitute for you, d is not 'the', n is not 'and').
  4. We may remove hyperlinks within comments.
  5. Please use a genuine email ID and provide your name, to avoid rejection.

Printable version | May 23, 2020 3:42:28 PM | https://www.thehindu.com/news/national/other-states/two-naxals-killed-in-encounter-with-police-in-chhattisgarh/article31657779.ece

© THG PUBLISHING PVT LTD.

Next Story
TRENDING TODAY