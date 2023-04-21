Two Muslim employees of famous Maihar temple in Madhya Pradesh stare at ouster after government order

April 21, 2023 03:32 am | Updated 03:32 am IST - Raipur

Abid Khan and Ayyub Khan, who have been employees of the temple trust at Maa Sharda Temple in Maihar, Madhya Pradesh, for the past three decade, stare at an uncertain future after a government order said Muslim employees should not be employed there.

Both men are in their fifties and the sole breadwinners of their families.

The State’s Department of Religious Trusts and Endowments directed the Satna District Collector, who is also the president of the temple trust, to remove Muslim employees from the rolls of the trust.

Maihar, a town within Satna district, is famous for the Maa Sharda Temple and the Maihar Gharana founded by music maestro Baba Alauddin Khan.

The order, issued by Pushpa Kulshrestha, the Deputy Secretary of the State’s Department of Religious Trust and Endowments, has asked the temple authorities to comply with an earlier directive [issued on January 17] asking for the removal of the Muslim employees and the submission of its action-taken report within three days. A copy of the letter went viral on social media earlier this week but the date of the letter is not mentioned.

Abid Khan, 54, who works in the legal department of the temple, says he is yet to receive an official order, but the media reports have worried him. “I have two children, who are studying and draw nearly ₹40,000 as monthly remuneration. If I lose my job, it will pose a huge challenge to make ends meet,” he told The Hindu over the phone.

Mr. Abid Khan has been working in the temple since 1993 and says he has an unblemished record. “In the past, many people have lost their jobs following corruption allegations, but that hasn’t been the case with me. I have never even received a showcause notice in my career,” he says.

He added that both Ayyub Khan and he are among the regular employees in the total staff size of 250-300 of the temple management.

Ayyub Khan — who works as a technical assistant in the water supply management of the temple — was not available for comment but his family members said that he too was distraught after receiving the news. He joined the temple in 1988.

The latest order is said to be a follow-up to a complaint made by supporters of the right-wing Vishwa Hindu Parishad (VHP) and Bajrang Dal to Usha Singh Thakur, the Minister for Culture, Religious Trusts and Endowment, in Madhya Pradesh. Mr. Abid Khan says that while he has never faced discrimination in the temple for the past three decades, some people wanted to create trouble.

Despite repeated attempts to contact him, Satna Collector Anurag Verma was unavailable for comment.