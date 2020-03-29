Two more positive cases in Rajasthan

Two more COVID-19 positive cases, including one from the worst-hit Bhilwara district, were detected in Rajasthan on Sunday, taking the tally of infected persons to 56 in the State.
The Medical and Health Department established a medicine supply control room in Jaipur for sending essential drugs to the patients residing in curfew-bound areas.
The fresh case from Bhilwara was identified as a 53-year-old woman, who is a heart patient and had undergone angioplasty in the private hospital in Bhilwara where the infection had spread. She was admitted to in-patient department of the hospital, which has since been seized.
