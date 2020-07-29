Two more Ministers test positive for COVID-19 in Madhya Pradesh

Another two Ministers in the Madhya Pradesh government have tested positive for COVID-19, days after Chief Minister Shivraj Singh Chouhan was confirmed as having contracted the disease.

Water Resources Minister Tulsi Ram Silawat announced his test result on Twitter on Tuesday night, while Bhopal district authorities on Wednesday said Minister of State for Panchayat and Rural Development Ramkhelawan Patel had tested positive too. Further, it said BJP State general secretary (Organisation) Suhas Bhagat and organisation secretary, Gwalior and Bhopal division, Ashutosh Tiwari had also tested positive.

“While Mr. Bhagat who is asymptomatic has home-quarantined, Mr. Patel is being moved to a private hospital,” said an official.

Mr. Silawat, Minister for Public Health and Family Welfare in the former Congress government before switching over, said despite having no symptoms he got himself tested on the direction of Mr. Chouhan. “Me and my wife’s report have come out to be positive. I have faith that with your best wishes we will defeat corona and with the same determination will return to our work area.”

Stating that they had home-quarantined on the advice of doctors, Mr. Silawat said, “Those in my close contact are also quarantining themselves. Medical consultation, medicines boosting immunity, yoga, pranayama and will power are the only cures for corona. We will surely defeat it.”

Nine legislators — eight from the BJP and one Congressman — have contracted the illness so far. Mr. Bhagat had travelled along with Mr. Chouhan and Minister Arvind Singh Bhadoria, both tested positive later, to Lucknow to pay the last respects to Governor Lalji Tandon. Since July 22 when a Cabinet meeting was held at the Secretariat here, three Ministers have tested positive.