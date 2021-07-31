Two more held in vegetable vendor’s murder case

The accused constable has been dismissed from service

Two more persons have been arrested in connection with murder of a vegetable vendor, Ajeet Kumar, who was beaten to death allegedly by a constable, Monu Sirohi, and his friends in East Delhi’s New Ashok Nagar, the police said.

Accused identified

Deputy Commissioner of Police (East) Priyanka Kashyap said the accused have been identified as Vikas Sirohi, a manager at a salon in Noida, and Vineet, who works with a property dealer in Mumbai.

Both were arrested from Jaipur.

“Both the accused were known to accused Monu Sirohi. On the fateful night, they came to see Monu Sirohi regarding a marriage proposal for Vineet. It was learnt that to evade their arrest, both the accused persons had fled to Mumbai. Immediately a team was rushed to Mumbai where it came to our notice that the accused persons had shifted their hideout to Jaipur,” Ms. Kashyap.

She added that a team was rushed to Jaipur.

Searching for body

The police said efforts are underway to find the body of the deceased. Divers are searching the Gang Nahar Canal in Murad Nagar.

Constable Monu Sirohi, who was posted in Pandav Nagar police station, has been dismissed from service.