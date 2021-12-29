Two more held in Maharashtra exam paper leak case

The new case filed is the fifth offence registered in this connection, say police

Continuing its action against the alleged irregularities in various recruitment exams, the police in Maharashtra’s Pune district have arrested two people and registered a fresh case in connection with the paper leak in the Group C recruitment examination of the Health Department, an officer said on Tuesday.

The cyber police station in Pune had earlier registered an offence over the alleged paper leak in the Group D recruitment examination of the Health Department.

At least 18 accused including Mahesh Botle, Joint Director (non-technical) National Health Mission; Prashant Badgire, Chief Administrative Officer in the Health Department posted at Latur; and Dr. Sandip Jogdand, a medical officer at the mental hospital in Ambejogai in Beed district were arrested in that case.

Mr. Botle, Mr. Badgire and Dr. Jogdand are involved in the present case as well, Police Commissioner Amitabh Gupta said.

“During the probe, it was found that one of the accused, Nishit Gaikwad, had allegedly leaked the paper of the Group C recruitment examination, which was held on October 24, and circulated the same through an agent in exchange for money,” Mr. Gupta said.

“We have arrested Mr. Gaikwad and one Rahul Linghot in the present case,” he said.

According to the police, this is the fifth offence registered in connection with paper leaks and malpractices in results of various exams, including the recruitment exams of Group C and D of the Health Department, MHADA recruitment exam, Teachers’ Eligibility Test of 2020 and 2018.

As many as 28 accused have been arrested in connection in the cases.