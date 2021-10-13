Two more held in Gorakhpur murder case

Four policemen are among those arrested so far

Two fresh arrests have been made in the murder of Kanpur property dealer Manish Gupta during search in a hotel in Gorakhpur, Uttar Pradesh police said on Tuesday. Four policemen are among those arrested so far.

Inspector Jagat Narayan Singh and SI Akshay Kumar Mishra were arrested on October 10. A reward of ₹1 lakh each was announced on the other four accused.

On October 12, police received inputs that some of the accused were planning to surrender before a court. State police said two more policemen, SI Rahul Dubey and constable Prashant Kumar, were arrested by a team of Gorakhpur police.

The Yogi Adityanath-led Uttar Pradesh government had recently recommended a CBI probe into the case. Gupta’s family had alleged that he died after being assaulted by police during a search at the hotel he was staying with two friends, following which six policemen were suspended and three were booked for murder.

The U.P. Home Department had also shifted the probe to Kanpur from Gorakhpur.