Two more die in Guwahati, toll in police firing rises to 4: official

Army personnel get down from their vehicle to patrol the streets amid protests across the State, in Guwahati.

Army personnel get down from their vehicle to patrol the streets amid protests across the State, in Guwahati.

Protesters claimed that five persons have died in police firing during the agitations against the contentious law.

Two more persons succumbed to gunshot wounds in Assam’s Guwahati, taking the toll in police firing during violent protests against the citizenship law to four, officials said on Sunday.

Gauhati Medical College and Hospital Superintendent Ramen Talukdar told PTI that one person died on Saturday night and another person lost his life on Sunday morning.

“Ishwar Nayak died last night and Abdul Alim succumbed to his injuries this morning,” he said.

People wait in queue for money in a mobile ATM and for petrol as the curfew relaxed from 9am to 4pm in Guwahati on 14 December 2019.

Curfew relaxed in Guwahati, parts of Dibrugarh district

 

Twenty seven people were admitted to the hospital with bullet injuries since Wednesday, he added.

However, protesters claimed that five persons have died in police firing during the agitations against the contentious law.

Two persons, identified as Sam Stafford and Dipanjal Das, were shot dead on Thursday in Guwahati, which turned into a garrison town with Army, paramilitary and state police personnel present in every nook and corner.

However, protesters and All Assam Students’ Union (AASU) have been claiming that three persons died of bullet injuries that day.

“They (government) have unleashed their oppressive machinery on people, killing five minor students and injuring many others with bullets. It is clear that the Sarbananda Sonowal government will be brought down,” AASU president Dipanka Kumar Nath said.

