Two more bodies recovered from landslip site in Uttarakhand

August 22, 2023 11:37 pm | Updated 11:37 pm IST - New Delhi

Two more bodies were recovered from the site of Monday’s landslip in Tehri district of Uttarakhand, taking the death toll in the accident to five.

As the residents grapple with the loss of lives and destruction, Chief Minister Pushkar Singh Dhami announced on Tuesday that the State government will ensure free education for children who lost parents in rain-related incidents and rehabilitation of other affected families.

Two victims identified

According to the district administration, the State Disaster Response Force (SDRF) recovered the body of Sohan Singh Rawat, a local resident who used to work as a delivery boy in an online firm. He was standing by the side of the National Highway on Monday when the landslip occurred, which left a four-month-old, his mother and aunt dead.

The second body recovered around midnight was identified as that of Prakash, a 30-year-old private sector employee and local resident, who was on his two-wheeler.

Tehri District Magistrate Mayur Dixit said that a geological survey will be conducted of the landslip-affected area near the taxi stand on the Chamba-New Tehri Road. Seven families living in four houses near the landslip site have been shifted to safety. The families of the deceased have been paid a compensation of ₹4 lakh each.

At least 84 people have lost their lives while 18 are missing in rain-related incidents in Uttarakhand since June 15. Of the 84 victims, 54 people died in August alone. Around 1,324 houses were partially damaged in rain in the ongoing monsoon season.

CM’s assurance

The Chief Minister, who took stock of the disaster situation in the State on Tuesday, said arrangements will be made to rehabilitate the homeless and provide job training.

“The government will also ensure free education for children who have lost their parents in rain-related incidents,” said Mr. Dhami, who added that roads, bridges, houses, crops, power and water lines in the State had undergone considerable damage.

“Property worth more than ₹1,000 crore has been damaged due to the excessive rain. The State government is also sending a letter to the Government of India to assess the loss due to the disaster,” he added.