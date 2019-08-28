Two MLAs booked for murder during anti-encroachment drive

The Rajasthan police have registered a case of murder against two Rashtriya Loktantrik Party MLAs and some others in connection with the death of a driver of an earth-moving machine during an anti-encroachment drive in Nagaur district last week. A mob had allegedly hurled stones and attacked the driver in the presence of the two MLAs.

Separately, a criminal case was registered against the Sub-Divisional Officer in Nagaur on charges of threatening the protesters and instigating the police force to assault them, besides insulting them on the basis of their caste.

The administration had demolished a large number of houses of Banjara families living in Tausar village during the drive.

While the investigation in the murder case was handed over to the CID-Crime Branch, the district administration has paid financial assistance of ₹20 lakh to the next of kin of 40-year-old deceased, Farooq.

Disturbed peace

About 20 people arrested on charges of disturbing peace were sent to judicial custody.

The MLAs — Indira Bawari (Merta) and Pukhraj Garg (Bhopalgarh) — were also charged with obstructing the public servants in discharging their duty and damaging public vehicles. RLP founder and Nagaur MP Hanuman Beniwal had led a massive protest outside the Collector’s office over the action against Banjara community.

The RLP, launched in October 2018 ahead of the State Assembly election, had joined the NDA as an ally of the BJP to fight the Lok Sabha election this year. Mr. Beniwal, who contested from Nagaur, was elected an MP by defeating his nearest rival, Jyoti Mirdha of the Congress, with a margin of 1.81 lakh votes.

Ms. Bawari said that the administration has lodged a false case against a people’s representative to escape taking responsibility in the matter.

She added that she was trying to pacify people who were disappointed due to the demolition drive.

Both the legislators have given a written complaint against the SDM at the Kotwali police station.

(With PTI inputs)