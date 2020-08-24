Other States

Two missing in Uttarakhand after heavy earth moving machines fall into gorge during landslip

Drivers of two heavy earth moving machines are missing after their vehicles fell into a deep gorge following a landslip on the Rishikesh-Badrinath highway in Uttarakhand early on Monday, an official said.

The vehicles were hit by huge boulders during the landslip near Kaudiyala, Muni Ki Reti police station in-charge R.K. Saklani said.

The Ganga river, which is in spate following heavy rains in the area, flows below the gorge, officials said.

One of the vehicles was hit by boulders when it was returning from a construction site around 4 a.m., Mr. Saklani said.

The officer said an operation has been launched to trace Sanjiv Kumar (40) and Prabhat (32).

The search operation was launched after daybreak, Mr. Saklani said.

