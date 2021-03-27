Two militants, soldier killed in Shopian encounter

Two militants and a soldier were killed, and another soldier was injured in an encounter between terrorists and security forces in south Kashmir’s Shopian on Saturday.

“The injured soldier has been evacuated to 92 Base Hospital and is stable,” an Army spokesman said.

“Two militants were killed and two Army personnel were injured [in militant firing]. One M-4 rifle was recovered from the encounter site. Searches were going on in Wangam area,” Inspector-General of Police Vijay Kumar said.

The police said lights were installed at the encounter site to ensure no hiding militants break the cordon. “The operation will continue,” he said.

The slain militants could not be identified immediately.

The hiding militants were encircled by a joint team of the security forces on Saturday evening in Shopian’s Wangam area after a tip off about their presence.

The police said a joint team of the police and army came under fire when the area was being searched, which resulted in the gunfight.