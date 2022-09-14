Two militants killed in Srinagar encounter: Police

File image for representation. | Photo Credit: NISSAR AHMAD

Security forces killed two militants in an anti-militancy operation in Srinagar on Wednesday evening.

“On a specific input generated by the police, an encounter (with hiding militants) started in Nowgam area of Srinagar district on Wednesday. Two militants were killed,” a police spokesman said.

The police said the identification and the affiliation of the slain militants were being ascertained.

The anti-militancy operation was jointly launched by the Srinagar police and the Army’s 50 Rashtriya Rifles on the outskirts of Srinagar.

The operation continued till late Wednesday night.

“The slain terrorists were affiliated with the terror outfit Ansar Ghazwa-ul-Hind (AGuH). They were identified as Aijaz Rasool Nazar of Pulwama and Shahid Ahmad alias Abu Hamza. They were involved in recent terror attack on an outside labourer namely Muneer-ul-Islam from West Bengal on September 2, 2022 in Pulwama,” Additional Director General of Police Vijay Kumar said.

