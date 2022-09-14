Two militants killed in Srinagar encounter: Police

The operation was jointly launched by the Srinagar police and the Army’s 50 Rashtriya Rifles

The Hindu Bureau SRINAGAR
September 14, 2022 22:26 IST

ADVERTISEMENT

File image for representation. | Photo Credit: NISSAR AHMAD

ADVERTISEMENT

Security forces killed two militants in an anti-militancy operation in Srinagar on Wednesday evening.

“On a specific input generated by the police, an encounter (with hiding militants) started in Nowgam area of Srinagar district on Wednesday. Two militants were killed,” a police spokesman said.

The police said the identification and the affiliation of the slain militants were being ascertained.

Sign up for newsletters, unlock features and do more on The Hindu
LOG IN
Support our reporting.
SUBSCRIBE NOW

ADVERTISEMENT

The anti-militancy operation was jointly launched by the Srinagar police and the Army’s 50 Rashtriya Rifles on the outskirts of Srinagar.

The operation continued till late Wednesday night.

TOP STORIES RIGHT NOW

“The slain terrorists were affiliated with the terror outfit Ansar Ghazwa-ul-Hind (AGuH). They were identified as Aijaz Rasool Nazar of Pulwama and Shahid Ahmad alias Abu Hamza. They were involved in recent terror attack on an outside labourer namely Muneer-ul-Islam from West Bengal on September 2, 2022 in Pulwama,” Additional Director General of Police Vijay Kumar said.

“On a specific input generated by the police, an encounter (with hiding militants) started in Nowgam area of Srinagar district on Wednesday”Police spokesman

This is a Premium article available exclusively to our subscribers. To read 250+ such premium articles every month
unlock them all
SUBSCRIBE NOW
If you're already a subscriber
You have exhausted your free article limit.
Please support quality journalism.
SUBSCRIBE NOW
or read this article by Downloading The Hindu News app
If you're already a subscriber
You have exhausted your free article limit.
Please support quality journalism.
SUBSCRIBE NOW
or read this article by Downloading The Hindu News app
If you're already a subscriber
The Hindu operates by it's editorial values to provide you quality journalism.
Support our reporting.
SUBSCRIBE NOW
This is your last free article.
to read unlimited content from The Hindu
SUBSCRIBE NOW
Get The Hindu News App on
Get The Hindu News App on

ADVERTISEMENT

READ MORE FROM
Srinagar
Jammu and Kashmir
defence
armed Forces

Leave your comments and read more on The Hindu News app