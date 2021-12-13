Two militants killed in Srinagar encounter: police

Srinagar:

13 December 2021 14:02 IST

Police have so far not revealed the identity and affiliation of the two.

The police on December 13 said the security forces killed two militants in a shootout in Srinagar.

“Two unidentified terrorists were killed in Srinagar's Rangreth area. The search is going on in the area,” a police spokesman said.

The identity and affiliation of the two militants were not revealed by the police immediately.

Advertising

Advertising

The security forces had cordoned off Rangreth area in the morning. Officials said it was a brief encounter on the city outskirts.