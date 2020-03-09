Two militants killed in Shopian gunfight

Srinagar

09 March 2020 12:24 IST

The encounter took place at Khawjapora Reban area in the Zainapora belt early on Monday morning when the security forces cordoned off a village

Two militants, who were encircled and engaged in a gunfight in south Kashmir’s Shopian district on Monday, have been killed and weapons recovered, according to the Army spokesperson.

The Jammu and Kashmir police, the Army and the CRPF are jointly carrying out the operation.

