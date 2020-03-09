Other StatesSrinagar 09 March 2020 12:24 IST
Two militants killed in Shopian gunfight
Updated: 09 March 2020 12:24 IST
The encounter took place at Khawjapora Reban area in the Zainapora belt early on Monday morning when the security forces cordoned off a village
Two militants, who were encircled and engaged in a gunfight in south Kashmir’s Shopian district on Monday, have been killed and weapons recovered, according to the Army spokesperson.
An official said the encounter with the militants broke out at Khawjapora Reban area in the Zainapora belt early in the morning when the security forces cordoned off a village.
The Jammu and Kashmir police, the Army and the CRPF are jointly carrying out the operation.
