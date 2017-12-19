Two Jaish men killed in J&K

Two Jaish-e-Muhammad (JeM) militants were killed in a nightlong encounter in Shopian, while a woman died and 14 civilians received injuries during violent protests after the gunfight.

Director General of Police, J&K, S.P. Vaid said two bodies were recovered from the Shopian encounter site on Tuesday. These militants were involved in the killing of two bank guards on December 11 in Shopian, said the police.

Security forces blasted a double-storey residential house with explosives to neutralise the holed-up JeM militants. However, one JeM militant escaped by taking advantage of the darkness, said the police.

A police spokesman said the gunfight with militants continued all night on Monday at Shopian’s Batmuran village. “During the encounter, the police made repeated announcement to get Tanveer Ahmad, a local, to surrender but he ignored it,” said the police.

Another slain militant was identified as Ali alias Qari alias Noman, a foreigner. Two AK rifles and ammunition were recovered from spot.

The police said two security personnel were injured.

Earlier, protesters made attempts to disrupt the operation by resorting to stone-throwing. Violent clashes erupted in the area after the operation was over.

A local hospital official said one woman, Ruby Jan, was hit by bullets in the abdomen and “succumbed on her arrival.” The police said the victim died in “crossfire.”

According to the police, nine civilians were also injured. However, local hospital sources said over 14 civilians were brought to the hospital including four with bullet wounds and 10 with pellet injuries.

National Conference working president Omar Abdullah condemned the civilian killing. “With this killing, the number of civilian deaths in Kashmir in 2017 has reached 60. This after the 100 plus killed in 2016. For all the claims and rhetoric of reconciliation, this is a stark, sad reality,” said NC spokesman Junaid Azim Mattu. CPI(M) leader M.Y. Tarigami sought a probe into the civilian killing.

Separatist forum Joint Resistance Leaders, comprising Syed Ali Geelani, Mitwaiz Umar Farooq and Yasin Malik, called for a shutdown on Wednesday against the civilian killing.

A street protest was also held by separatists at Lal Chowk on Tuesday. The police foiled a march bid and detained a few separatist leaders.