Two militants killed in Kupwara encounter: police

May 03, 2023 12:10 pm | Updated 01:05 pm IST - Srinagar

Security forces, including the Army and the police, were searching the area for more hiding militants

The Hindu Bureau

File photo used for representational purpose only. Two unidentified militants were killed in the ongoing anti-militancy operation in Kupwara. | Photo Credit: The Hindu

Two militants were killed in an encounter with the security forces in north Kashmir’s Kupwara district on May 3.

The unidentified militants were killed during an ongoing anti-militancy operation near Pichnad Machil area of Kupwara, a police spokesman said.

Kupwara is a frontier district in north Kashmir close to the Line of Control. (LoC). The encounter came at a time when security has been heightened in the Valley ahead of G20 meet in Srinagar from May 22.

