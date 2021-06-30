Two militants killed in Kulgam encounter

Violence reported in Narbal area of Budgam after Tuesday’s killing of LeT ‘commander’ Abrar Nabi

Two militants were killed and a soldier was injured in two separate incidents in Jammu and Kashmir on Wednesday.

The police said two the militants were killed in an operation at Chimmer area of south Kashmir’s Kulgam district.

Violence was reported on Wednesday in Narbal area of Budgam district after the killing of Lashkar-e-Taiba ‘commander’ Abrar Nabi in the Maloora encounter on Tuesday. Shops remained closed. The police have registered a case against unknown persons for resorting to pelting of stones.

Soldier injured

A soldier was injured in a firefight with “a group of armed men” near the Line of Control (LoC) in Pir Panjal’s Rajouri district.

An Army spokesman said the incident took place at Dadal village.

“Based on information about the presence of a small group of suspicious armed persons near Dadal, search operations were launched on Tuesday evening. During the night, an exchange of fire took place in which one soldier received minor injuries and was evacuated,” the Jammu-based Army spokesman added.