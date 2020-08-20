Two militants killed in Handwara operation

Srinagar:

20 August 2020 02:41 IST

Two Lashkar-e-Taiba (LeT) militants, including a 'commander', were killed in an operation of the security forces in north Kashmir's Handwara on Wednesday evening.

"LeT commander Naseer-du-Din Lone and a foreign militant, Danish, have been killed in an encounter in Handwara," Inspector General of Police (IGP) Vijay Kumar told The Hindu.

According to the police, slain Lone was involved in the killing of three CRPF in Sopore on April 18 and three CRPF jawans in Handwara on May 4 this year.

Advertising

Advertising

The LeT militants were killed in a joint operation of the police, the Army and the CRPF in the orchards of Ganipora village in Kralgund area.

Earlier in the day, an unidentified militant was killed in south Kashmir's Chitragam Mulu area of Shopian.