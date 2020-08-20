Two militants killed in Handwara operation

Two Lashkar-e-Taiba (LeT) militants, including a 'commander', were killed in an operation of the security forces in north Kashmir's Handwara on Wednesday evening.
"LeT commander Naseer-du-Din Lone and a foreign militant, Danish, have been killed in an encounter in Handwara," Inspector General of Police (IGP) Vijay Kumar told The Hindu.
According to the police, slain Lone was involved in the killing of three CRPF in Sopore on April 18 and three CRPF jawans in Handwara on May 4 this year.
The LeT militants were killed in a joint operation of the police, the Army and the CRPF in the orchards of Ganipora village in Kralgund area.
Earlier in the day, an unidentified militant was killed in south Kashmir's Chitragam Mulu area of Shopian.
You have reached your limit for free articles this month.
To get full access, please subscribe.
Already have an account ? Sign in
Show Less Plan
Subscription Benefits Include
Today's Paper
Find mobile-friendly version of articles from the day's newspaper in one easy-to-read list.
Faster pages
Move smoothly between articles as our pages load instantly.
Unlimited Access
Enjoy reading as many articles as you wish without any limitations.
Dashboard
A one-stop-shop for seeing the latest updates, and managing your preferences.
Personalised recommendations
A select list of articles that match your interests and tastes.
Briefing
We brief you on the latest and most important developments, three times a day.
*Our Digital Subscription plans do not currently include the e-paper ,crossword, iPhone, iPad mobile applications and print. Our plans enhance your reading experience.
A letter from the Editor
Dear subscriber,
Thank you!
Your support for our journalism is invaluable. It’s a support for truth and fairness in journalism. It has helped us keep apace with events and happenings.
The Hindu has always stood for journalism that is in the public interest. At this difficult time, it becomes even more important that we have access to information that has a bearing on our health and well-being, our lives, and livelihoods. As a subscriber, you are not only a beneficiary of our work but also its enabler.
We also reiterate here the promise that our team of reporters, copy editors, fact-checkers, designers, and photographers will deliver quality journalism that stays away from vested interest and political propaganda.
Suresh Nambath