Two militants killed in factional fight in Manipur

There was an exchange of fire between two groups of the Zaliangrong United Front

Two militants were killed late on Friday during a fierce exchange of fire between two groups of the Zaliangrong United Front at Leishok village in Imphal east district.

Police sources said on Saturday that one armed rebel was killed on the spot, while the second injured extremist died while being evacuated for treatment.

Top-ranking police and administration officials visited the spot. However, no arrest has been made yet. Police said that it was possible that some of the escaping rebels might have been injured. The identity of the dead rebels was not established as yet.

Police have registered a case and are conducting foot patrolling in the neighbouring areas. Indications are that further encounters may recur.