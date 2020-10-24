Two militants killed in factional fight in Manipur

Two militants were killed late on Friday during a fierce exchange of fire between two groups of the Zaliangrong United Front at Leishok village in Imphal east district.
Police sources said on Saturday that one armed rebel was killed on the spot, while the second injured extremist died while being evacuated for treatment.
Top-ranking police and administration officials visited the spot. However, no arrest has been made yet. Police said that it was possible that some of the escaping rebels might have been injured. The identity of the dead rebels was not established as yet.
Police have registered a case and are conducting foot patrolling in the neighbouring areas. Indications are that further encounters may recur.
A letter from the Editor
Dear reader,
We have been keeping you up-to-date with information on the developments in India and the world that have a bearing on our health and wellbeing, our lives and livelihoods, during these difficult times. To enable wide dissemination of news that is in public interest, we have increased the number of articles that can be read free, and extended free trial periods. However, we have a request for those who can afford to subscribe: please do. As we fight disinformation and misinformation, and keep apace with the happenings, we need to commit greater resources to news gathering operations. We promise to deliver quality journalism that stays away from vested interest and political propaganda.
Support Quality Journalism
A letter from the Editor
Dear subscriber,
Thank you!
Your support for our journalism is invaluable. It’s a support for truth and fairness in journalism. It has helped us keep apace with events and happenings.
The Hindu has always stood for journalism that is in the public interest. At this difficult time, it becomes even more important that we have access to information that has a bearing on our health and well-being, our lives, and livelihoods. As a subscriber, you are not only a beneficiary of our work but also its enabler.
We also reiterate here the promise that our team of reporters, copy editors, fact-checkers, designers, and photographers will deliver quality journalism that stays away from vested interest and political propaganda.
Suresh Nambath