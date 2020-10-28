Other States

2 JeM militants killed in night-long Budgam operation

Army jawans return from encounter site at Machama area of Budgam district central Kashmir on Wednesday, October 28, 2020.   | Photo Credit: NISSAR AHMAD

Two Jaish-e-Muhammad (JeM) militants were killed in a night-long operation in central Kashmir’s Budgam on Wednesday.

“Two unidentified militants have been killed and the searches are on,” Inspector General of Police (IGP) Vijay Kumar said. The JeM militants were encircled on Tuesday evening by a joint team of the security forces in Budgam’s Mouchwa area, triggering a fierce encounter. The exchange of fire was reported till late in the night.

“The operation was halted late in the night and resumed in the morning,” a police official said.

The militants were hiding in a residential area. Police sources said one slain militant was believed to be a non-local.

Around 192 militants have been killed in Kashmir this year so far.

Comments
Related Articles
  1. Comments will be moderated by The Hindu editorial team.
  2. Comments that are abusive, personal, incendiary or irrelevant cannot be published.
  3. Please write complete sentences. Do not type comments in all capital letters, or in all lower case letters, or using abbreviated text. (example: u cannot substitute for you, d is not 'the', n is not 'and').
  4. We may remove hyperlinks within comments.
  5. Please use a genuine email ID and provide your name, to avoid rejection.

Printable version | Oct 28, 2020 4:33:59 PM | https://www.thehindu.com/news/national/other-states/two-militants-killed-in-budgam-in-encounter-with-security-forces-says-police/article32959971.ece

© THG PUBLISHING PVT LTD.

Next Story
TRENDING TODAY