2 JeM militants killed in night-long Budgam operation

They were encircled on Tuesday evening by a joint team of the security forces in the Mouchwa area, triggering a fierce encounter

Two Jaish-e-Muhammad (JeM) militants were killed in a night-long operation in central Kashmir’s Budgam on Wednesday.

“Two unidentified militants have been killed and the searches are on,” Inspector General of Police (IGP) Vijay Kumar said. The JeM militants were encircled on Tuesday evening by a joint team of the security forces in Budgam’s Mouchwa area, triggering a fierce encounter. The exchange of fire was reported till late in the night.

“The operation was halted late in the night and resumed in the morning,” a police official said.

The militants were hiding in a residential area. Police sources said one slain militant was believed to be a non-local.

Around 192 militants have been killed in Kashmir this year so far.