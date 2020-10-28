Two militants killed in Badgam in encounter with security forces, says police

Srinagar

28 October 2020 08:39 IST

Security forces launched a cordon-and-search operation at Moachwah in Chadoora area of Budgam district around 7 p.m. on Tuesday, a police official said.

Two unidentified militants were killed by security forces in an encounter that broke out on Tuesday night in Budgam district of Jammu and Kashmir, police said.

Security forces launched a cordon-and-search operation at Moachwah in Chadoora area of Budgam district around 7 p.m. on Tuesday following information about the presence of militants there, a police official said.

He said the search operation turned into an encounter around 9 p.m. after militants opened fire at security forces positions.

Advertising

Advertising

Two militants were killed in the gunbattle, which lasted nearly four hours.

The identity and group affiliation of the slain militants was being ascertained, the official said, adding preliminary investigation suggests that one of the slain ultras was a foreigner.