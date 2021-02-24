2 militants killed in Anantnag forest encounter

Two militants have been killed in a gunfight with security forces in a forest range of south Kashmir’s Anantnag district on Wednesday.
“Two militants have been killed so far. The operation is on and may continue till tomorrow [Thursday],” Inspector General of Police (IGP) Vijay Kumar told The Hindu.
The police said the bodies of the two militants have been retrieved from the site of encounter. “The identification and affiliation of the killed terrorists are being ascertained.”
The police said in case any family claimed the killed terrorists to be their kith or kin, they could come forward for their identification. “Arms and ammunition, including two AK rifles and other incriminating materials, were recovered from the site of the encounter. All the recovered materials have been taken into case records for further investigation and to probe their complicity in other terror crimes,” a police spokesman said.
The encounter broke out in the morning when a joint search party of the Army, the police and the CRPF came under fire from militants hiding in the forests of Shalgul area at Srigufwara area of Anantnag.
The operation to zero in on the militants had been slowed down due to the tough terrain of the forest range, officials said.
“We suspect two to four more militants are hiding in the forest area,” the IGP said.
Mobile Internet had been suspended in Anantnag “as a precautionary measure”.
You have reached your limit for free articles this month.
Subscription Benefits Include
Today's Paper
Find mobile-friendly version of articles from the day's newspaper in one easy-to-read list.
Unlimited Access
Enjoy reading as many articles as you wish without any limitations.
Personalised recommendations
A select list of articles that match your interests and tastes.
Faster pages
Move smoothly between articles as our pages load instantly.
Dashboard
A one-stop-shop for seeing the latest updates, and managing your preferences.
Briefing
We brief you on the latest and most important developments, three times a day.
Support Quality Journalism.
*Our Digital Subscription plans do not currently include the e-paper, crossword and print.
A letter from the Editor
Dear subscriber,
Thank you!
Your support for our journalism is invaluable. It’s a support for truth and fairness in journalism. It has helped us keep apace with events and happenings.
The Hindu has always stood for journalism that is in the public interest. At this difficult time, it becomes even more important that we have access to information that has a bearing on our health and well-being, our lives, and livelihoods. As a subscriber, you are not only a beneficiary of our work but also its enabler.
We also reiterate here the promise that our team of reporters, copy editors, fact-checkers, designers, and photographers will deliver quality journalism that stays away from vested interest and political propaganda.
Suresh Nambath