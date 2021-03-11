Other StatesSrinagar 11 March 2021 12:56 IST
Two militants killed during encounter in Kashmir’s Anantnag
Updated: 11 March 2021 13:02 IST
The encounter began when a search party, acting on a tip-off, came under fire from the hiding militants in Kandipora area.
“Two militants have been killed in Kandipora area of Anantnag. The joint operation is in progress in the area,” a police spokesman said.
Both the slain militants could not be identified immediately.
The encounter was triggered on Wednesday afternoon when a search party, acting on a tip- off, came under fire from the hiding militants.
According to the police, two to three militants may be hiding at the encounter site.
