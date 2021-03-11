Other States

Two militants killed during encounter in Kashmir’s Anantnag

“Two militants have been killed in Kandipora area of Anantnag. The joint operation is in progress in the area,” a police spokesman said.

Both the slain militants could not be identified immediately.

The encounter was triggered on Wednesday afternoon when a search party, acting on a tip- off, came under fire from the hiding militants.

According to the police, two to three militants may be hiding at the encounter site.

