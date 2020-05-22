Two migrant workers killed in road accident near Bulandshahr

Two migrant workers were killed and at least a dozen injured when a pick-up vehicle met with an accident in the Ahmedgarh area of Bulandshahr on Friday morning, police said.

“The workers were returning to their village in Bijnor district from Surat in Gujarat,” said Harendra Kumar, Superintendent of Police (Rural), Bulandshahr. “The driver told us that he lost balance when a bike came in front of the vehicle. He lost control and the vehicle hit an electricity pole before turning turtle. Two persons died on the spot while the 13 injured were admitted to the district hospital,” Mr. Kumar told The Hindu.

The deceased have been identified as Nizamuddin and Intezar of Raipur Sadat village of Nagina town in Bijnor district. Local sources said there were at least two dozen migrant workers on the vehicle at the time of the accident.

As to how the police missed the vehicle considering the accident happened at around 10.30 a.m. on the Ahmedgarh-Shikarpur road, Mr. Kumar said there were strict orders not to allow any such “risky” movement of migrant workers. “We are looking into it. The local in-charge would be questioned,” he added.