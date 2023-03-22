ADVERTISEMENT

Two migrant labourers killed in Gujarat

March 22, 2023 02:54 am | Updated 01:05 am IST - AHMEDABAD

The deceased were from Nepal and Chhattisgarh; the incidents occurred in Ahmedabad and Kheda districts

The Hindu Bureau

In separate incidents, two migrant workers were beaten to death by locals in Gujarat, over suspicion of them being thieves.

The deceased were from Nepal and Chhattisgarh. The incidents occurred in Ahmedabad and Kheda districts.

As per details, the first incident occurred near outer Ahmedabad when a migrant labourer from Nepal was thrashed to death by local villagers, who mistook him to be a thief.

After the brutal killing, his body was thrown into a nearby canal. The deceased was identified as 35-year-old Kulman Gagan who had got a job in the Changodar area of Ahmedabad district.

As he was walking, stray dogs chased him first and local residents assumed that he was a thief running away. When caught, he could not explain due to language barrier and frenzied crowd inhumanly thrashed him to death.

His body was found from the canal by the police, who lodged a case and 10 people have been arrested in connection with the case.

In another incident, local villagers killed a migrant labourer mistaking him for a thief in a village in Kheda district.

In this case, a migrant worker from Chhattisgarh came to Gujarat in search of work and became a victim of the locals who assumed him to be a thief.

The victim has been identified as Ramesh Kumar Kherawar from Balrampur district of Chhattisgarh.

According to the details, he was taken to Ahmedabad civil hospital, where he died.

An FIR has been lodged at Mahemdabad police station against unknown persons. No arrest has been made so far but some suspects are being questioned by the police.

