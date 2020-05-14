Two migrant labourers die in U.P. mishap

Two persons died and several others were injured, with half-a-dozen of them grievously, after a supply truck carrying migrant labourers back home from Ahmedabad in Gujarat rammed into a truck near Kanpur Dehat.

The incident happened early on Wednesday on a highway in the Akbarpur area of the district, police said. Ahmedabad is over 980 kms from Akbarpur.

The supply truck, coming from Ahmedabad, rammed into a truck from behind. While two labourers have been reported dead so far, six were seriously injured, said Anurag Vats, SP Kanpur Dehat.