Two migrant labourers dead in U.P. highway accident

A supply truck carrying migrant labourers from Ahmedabad rammed into a truck near Kanpur Dehat.

Two persons died and several others were injured after a supply truck carrying migrant labourers from Ahmedabad on May 13 rammed into a truck near Kanpur Dehat.

The incident happened early in the morning on a highway in the Akbarpur area of the district, police said. Ahmedabad is over 980 km from Akbarpur.

The supply truck rammed into the other vehicle from behind. While two labourers were reported dead, six were seriously injured, said Anurag Vats, Superintendent of Police, Kanpur Dehat.

The six grievously injured have been referred to a hospital in Kanpur, while the rest, whose numbers are not yet known, are receiving treatment at the district hospital.

“After being discharged from the district hospital, they will be dropped to their respective destinations in vehicles,” said the officer.

It is not clear how far the truck was going to drop the labourers.

The accident comes as labourers from outside U.P. continue to return to their homes in the State via highways on trucks or by foot. Many also have to pass through the State to reach their destination in Bihar.

Coronavirus
