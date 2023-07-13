Two Dalits killed in Gujarat group clash

July 13, 2023 12:29 am | Updated 12:41 am IST - AHMEDABAD

Two Dalits have reportedly been murdered when a dominant caste group attacked Scheduled Caste (SC) families in Samadhiyala village of Surendranagar district of Gujarat on Wednesday night. The group clash occurred over a land dispute.

According to informed sources, around 15-20 people from the dominant caste attacked Dalits with sticks and iron pipes over the agricultural land dispute in which six persons, including two women, were injured.

“Two persons have died, and one is critically injured in the incident,” Hitendra Pithadiya, Gujarat Congress SC department chairman, told The Hindu.

A Dalit activist from Surendranagar said the deceased were: Parmar Manubhai and Parmar Aalajibhai.

After they were brutally assaulted, the two were taken to a nearby hospital where they succumbed to their injuries.

