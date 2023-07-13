HamberMenu
  1. Data
  2. Health
  3. Editorial
  4. SEARCH Icon
  1. Data
  2. Health
  3. Editorial
  4. SEARCH Icon

To enjoy additional benefits

Crossword+

CONNECT WITH US

Two men from SC community killed in Gujarat

The group clash occurred over a land dispute in the village

July 13, 2023 12:29 am | Updated 12:29 am IST - AHMEDABAD

The Hindu Bureau

Two men from the Scheduled Caste (SC) community were reportedly murdered after a clash with a dominant caste group in Samadhiyala village of Surendranagar district of Gujarat on July 12 night.

The group clash occurred over a land dispute in the village.

According to sources, around 15-20 people from the dominant caste attacked the men with sticks and iron pipes. Around six persons, including two women, were injured.

“Off the injured persons, one is in a critical condition,” said Hitendra Pithadiya, Gujarat Congress SC department chairman. A Dalit activist from Surendranagar identified the deceased as Parmar Manubhai and Parmar Aalajibhai.

After their were brutally assaulted, they were taken to a nearby hospital where both succumbed to their severe injuries.

Related Topics

Ahmedabad / crime / Caste violence

Top News Today

Comments

Comments have to be in English, and in full sentences. They cannot be abusive or personal. Please abide by our community guidelines for posting your comments.

We have migrated to a new commenting platform. If you are already a registered user of The Hindu and logged in, you may continue to engage with our articles. If you do not have an account please register and login to post comments. Users can access their older comments by logging into their accounts on Vuukle.