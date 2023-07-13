Two men from SC community killed in Gujarat

July 13, 2023 12:29 am | Updated 12:29 am IST - AHMEDABAD

Two men from the Scheduled Caste (SC) community were reportedly murdered after a clash with a dominant caste group in Samadhiyala village of Surendranagar district of Gujarat on July 12 night.

The group clash occurred over a land dispute in the village.

According to sources, around 15-20 people from the dominant caste attacked the men with sticks and iron pipes. Around six persons, including two women, were injured.

“Off the injured persons, one is in a critical condition,” said Hitendra Pithadiya, Gujarat Congress SC department chairman. A Dalit activist from Surendranagar identified the deceased as Parmar Manubhai and Parmar Aalajibhai.

After their were brutally assaulted, they were taken to a nearby hospital where both succumbed to their severe injuries.