Two Maoists say farewell to arms

Two CPI (Maoist) cadres surrendered before the police in Odisha’s Malkangiri district on Sunday.
Two ultras, identified as Kanna Madi and Lake Punem, laid down their arms before Malkangiri Superintendent of Police Rishikesh Dnyandeo Khilari.
Madi, carrying a reward of ₹4 lakh on his head, was reported to be involved in killings and setting up improvised explosive devices since 2013. Punem carried a bounty of ₹2 lakh.
“I got disillusioned by CPI (Maoist) ideology. The recent development being undertaken in Swabhiman Anchal motivated me to join the mainstream,” Madi said.
Moreover, increased presence of the Border Security Force (BSF) and the police and fear of action by security forces also contributed to the surrender.
Both said they were influenced by the appeal of Chief Minister Naveen Patnaik and Director General of Police Abhay, who called upon the Maoists to surrender and become part of the developmental initiatives of the State.
According to the BSF, the CPI (Maoist) had established safe havens in Swabhiman Anchal taking advantage of the topographical isolation of the area.
“Malkangiri had been one of the worst Maoist-affected districts with as many as 332 incidents recorded in 12 years since 2008, claiming the lives of 101 civilians and 77 security force personnel,” said the BSF .
Swabhiman Anchal, part of Malkangiri district, had seen much bloodshed with the death of 25 civilians and 49 security personnel, including five BSF officers.
