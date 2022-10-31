Two Maoists killed in encounter with police in Chhattisgarh

The gunfight took place at around 4 am in a forest surrounding Kadme village under Siksod police station limits.

PTI Kanker
October 31, 2022 09:32 IST

ADVERTISEMENT

Security forces on patrol in tractors during an encounter in Chhattisgarh. File photo | Photo Credit: Special Arrangement

ADVERTISEMENT

Two Maoists were killed in an encounter with security forces in Chhattisgarh's Kanker district on Monday, October 31, 2022, a police official said.

The gunfight took place at around 4 am in a forest surrounding Kadme village under Siksod police station limits when separate teams of the District Reserve Guard (DRG) and the Border Security Force (BSF) were out on an anti-Maoist operation, he said.

Some Maoists opened fire on the DRG's patrolling team following which the gun-battle broke out in the forest, located around 150 km from state capital Raipur, the official said.

Sign up for newsletters, unlock features and do more on The Hindu
LOG IN
Support our reporting.
SUBSCRIBE NOW

ADVERTISEMENT

After guns fell silent, bodies of two Maoists were recovered from the spot, the official said, adding that their identity was yet to be ascertained

TOP STORIES RIGHT NOW

A search operation was underway in the nearby areas, he said.

This is a Premium article available exclusively to our subscribers. To read 250+ such premium articles every month
unlock them all
SUBSCRIBE NOW
If you're already a subscriber
You have exhausted your free article limit.
Please support quality journalism.
SUBSCRIBE NOW
or read this article by Downloading The Hindu News app
If you're already a subscriber
You have exhausted your free article limit.
Please support quality journalism.
SUBSCRIBE NOW
or read this article by Downloading The Hindu News app
If you're already a subscriber
The Hindu operates by its editorial values to provide you quality journalism.
Support our reporting.
SUBSCRIBE NOW
This is your last free article.
to read unlimited content from The Hindu
SUBSCRIBE NOW
Get The Hindu News App on
Get The Hindu News App on

ADVERTISEMENT

READ MORE FROM
national security
terrorism (crime)
armed Forces
law enforcement
Chhattisgarh

Leave your comments and read more on The Hindu News app