Two Maoists killed in encounter with police in Chhattisgarh

PTI October 31, 2022 09:32 IST

PTI October 31, 2022 09:32 IST

The gunfight took place at around 4 am in a forest surrounding Kadme village under Siksod police station limits.

Security forces on patrol in tractors during an encounter in Chhattisgarh. File photo | Photo Credit: Special Arrangement

The gunfight took place at around 4 am in a forest surrounding Kadme village under Siksod police station limits.

Two Maoists were killed in an encounter with security forces in Chhattisgarh's Kanker district on Monday, October 31, 2022, a police official said. The gunfight took place at around 4 am in a forest surrounding Kadme village under Siksod police station limits when separate teams of the District Reserve Guard (DRG) and the Border Security Force (BSF) were out on an anti-Maoist operation, he said. Some Maoists opened fire on the DRG's patrolling team following which the gun-battle broke out in the forest, located around 150 km from state capital Raipur, the official said. After guns fell silent, bodies of two Maoists were recovered from the spot, the official said, adding that their identity was yet to be ascertained A search operation was underway in the nearby areas, he said.



Our code of editorial values