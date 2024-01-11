Two Mahadalit minor girls allegedly raped in Bihar, one found dead

January 11, 2024 09:38 pm | Updated 09:38 pm IST - Patna:

Two Mahadalit minor girls were allegedly raped and one of them was found dead in Phulwarisharif area of Bihar. The police have not made any arrest in the case so far. The incident has caused political uproar in the State.

The incident happened on Monday and body was found on Tuesday. The deceased was eight-years-old. The 12-year-old survivor has been admitted in Patna All India Institute of Medical Sciences (AIIMS) where her treatment is under way. Bihar BJP president Samrat Choudhary on January 11 demanded capital punishment for the culprits.

Speaking to The Hindu, Assistant Superintendent of Police (ASP) of Phulwarisharif, Vikram Sehag said, that investigation was going on and a five-member SIT (Special Investigation Team) has been formed to crack the case. He added that no arrest has been made in the case so far.

Asked about the confirmation of rape, Mr. Sehag said, “We are still awaiting the postmortem report and the cause of the death. We can get some details once the second girl will be able to record the statement after two to three days.”

The first information report (FIR) has been lodged at Phulwarisharif police station and raids are being continuously conducted to catch the culprits.

Primary investigation revealed that both girls, who were friends, went to collect the firewood in the field and were found in a field adjacent to the road leading towards Indo-Tibetan Border Police (ITBP) post the next day.

Mr. Choudhary met the victim’s family and assured them that the BJP will continue to fight for justice until the culprits are awarded death sentence. He said such crime cannot be forgiven.

“The incident has happened about three kilometers away from the police station and criminals are roaming freely in the city. It is a matter of shame for the police that the criminals have not been identified yet. Such criminals should be encountered and their houses should be demolished,” he said.

He gave the police a 24-hour ultimatum to find the culprits and produce them before the court with the appeal for death sentence, adding that the BJP would otherwise launch an agitation in the State.

He also alleged that Chief Minister Nitish Kumar and Rasthriya Janata Dal (RJD) Chief Lalu Prasad has become a mute spectator and “gunda” rule prevails in the Bihar.

Local people blocked the road in the area on Thursday and demanded immediate arrest of the culprits.