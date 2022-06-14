Two LeT militants killed in Srinagar shootout: Police

Police seen at an encounter site in Srinagar. File | Photo Credit: PTI

June 14, 2022 00:50 IST

The J&K police on Monday night said they killed two militants affiliated to the Lashkar-e-Taiba (LeT) in a "brief encounter" in Srinagar.

"The two LeT terrorists were killed by the Srinagar Police in a swift encounter in Bemina area of Srinagar, Inspector General Of Police (IGP) Vijay Kumar said.

One policeman also received minor injury.

The police identified the slain militants as Abdullah Goujri, resident of Faisalabad, Pakistan, and Adil Hussain Mir alais Sufian alias Musab of Anantnag district.

"This was the same group of militants, who escaped from Sopore encounter (on June 7). We have been tracking their movement," the IGP said.

One LeT militant was killed and two others escaped during an anti-militancy operation in Sopore in north Kashmir's Baramulla on June 7.

Mir, according to the police records, crossed over to Pakistan in 2018 on visit Visa from Wagah.

"The killing of Goujri is a big success," Mr. Kumar said.